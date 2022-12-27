Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

