Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

