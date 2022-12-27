Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 560,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.