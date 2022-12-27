Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

