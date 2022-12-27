Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.