FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

