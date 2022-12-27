Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 40.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.