First American Trust FSB Has $540,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 955,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,309,000 after buying an additional 188,716 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.05. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

