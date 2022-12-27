FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 394.6% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.