Forsta AP Fonden Buys 97,800 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

