Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Cowen cut their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox Stock Performance

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

