Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Catalent by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

NYSE CTLT opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

