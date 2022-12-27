Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $310.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.50.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

