Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 8,600 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,753.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,481 and have sold 274,182 shares valued at $12,223,433. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

COIN opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $281.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

