Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

