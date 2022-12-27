Foster Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

