Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

