Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $171.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.