Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

