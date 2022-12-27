General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

