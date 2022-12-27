Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $193.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,399,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $193,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
