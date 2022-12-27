Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $193.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,399,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $193,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.