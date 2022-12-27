Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

