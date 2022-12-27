GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

