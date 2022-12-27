GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 15,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.72 and a 200-day moving average of $296.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

