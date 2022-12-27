HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

