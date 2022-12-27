HNP Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

