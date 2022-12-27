Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $431,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $44,195,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

