Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.