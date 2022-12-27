Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

