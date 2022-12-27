Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

