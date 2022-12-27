iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 395,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

