iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.