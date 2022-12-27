iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 115,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

