iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

