JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,998.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.