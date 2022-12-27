Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

