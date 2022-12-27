Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 64,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

