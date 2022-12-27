Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 3,457 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

