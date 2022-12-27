KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.