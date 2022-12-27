Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 165 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TYL opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.