Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,133 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

