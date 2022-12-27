Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,361 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of K opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.