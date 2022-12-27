Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,269 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

