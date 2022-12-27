Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,172 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

