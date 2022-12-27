Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 5.2 %

CarMax stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

