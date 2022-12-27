Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $231.65 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.58. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

