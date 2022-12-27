Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,928,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

