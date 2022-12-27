Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

