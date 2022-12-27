Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $279.16 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.