Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

